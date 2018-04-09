Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity is helping more than 100 victims of sex abuse each WEEK - and shockingly, some are as young as 11.

Sarac - Sex Abuse Rape Advice Centre - is now desperate to recruit more volunteers to man the phones.

It says people who can help must be prepared to listen to some "distressing" calls.

Each week Sarac takes around 115 calls, or 450 a month, from people who have found themselves victims of rape or sexual abuse and bosses are finding the number of people in need of their help is increasing.

Volunteer coordinator Sophie Gifford said: "Due to the nature of our work, volunteering can be challenging at times, but it is an extremely rewarding experience."

She said the charity is ready to take on 15 new volunteers and put them through extensive training.

Sarac was formed in 1994 by a group of local women who were appalled at the lack of support for people dealing with the aftermath of abuse and/or rape.

Valerie Burton, one of the original founders, said that at the time, sexual abuse was considered a "taboo subject".

She said: "No one spoke about it and there was no place for victims to go in the aftermath. A few forward-thinking women saw a need for a meeting place where victims could just off-load the trauma of their suffering."

After starting in just two "dingy" rooms in Station Street, Burton, and initially having to ask clients to wait in a nearby fast food restaurant, Sarac now has a dedicated team of staff and volunteers.

But, said Sophie, as more people become brave enough to speak out about abuse, the demands on its time are increasing.

She said helpline volunteers provide emotional support to victims and help to administer the day-to-day running of the services. The role includes abiding by confidentiality and data protection, contacting allocated clients every week, listening to and dealing with any helpline telephone messages or incoming calls and completing any required documentation of the events of the shift.

Volunteers need to be able to commit two hours per week on the helpline as a regular shift, within core hours from 10am to 7pm.

Sophie said: "Our services rely greatly on committed volunteers in order to provide a consistent and client-lead service to survivors of sexual abuse. Without volunteers, we would not be able to meet the level and need of clients and calls we receive monthly which goes into the hundreds.

"Volunteering is a form of generosity. It is time, attention and care to someone or something other than yourself. So, we value all our volunteers and those who consider being part of a good and genuine cause.

"Volunteering for Sarac, you gain specialised skills and qualities and it helps volunteers find purpose and pride. Volunteering is highly beneficial for building CVs and the training we provide is viewed at A-Level standard and, for a small fee, can be turned into a qualification. Ultimately, to be able to make a valuable contribution to the lives of others, is a feeling like no other."

There are no pre-requisites for this role in terms of professional qualifications however some experience, education or training in counselling, psychotherapy, support skills, criminology, psychology or any experience of volunteering in the third sector would be an advantage.

Bosses said they also value personal experience highly and are pleased to accept applications from prospective volunteers without relevant qualifications/experience.

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering is urged to visit www.sarac.org.uk, email staff@sarac.org.uk to request an application pack or phone 01283 535110.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, April 18.