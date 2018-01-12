Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Churchgoers who were slapped with parking fines after using a Burton town centre car park while they attended a midnight mass have had their penalties quashed.

Parishioners who attended the Christmas Eve midnight mass service at St Mary and St Modwen’s Church, in Guild Street, received parking fine notices after using Middleway Park car park.

They were set to be charged £60 for over-staying but challenged the fine on the basis that they had all been parked up for less than the four hours allowed free there.

Smart Parking operates the Middleway car park which serves stores like Matalan, DW Sports and Bella Italia and Nando's restaurants. Parking arrangements changed there in November, with free parking allowed for up to four hours and then charges after that.

Four parishioners contacted the Burton Mail saying they had parked up at around 11.20pm for the midnight service and left the car park at around 1am – in under three hours.

Pat Burns received a penalty charge notice from Smart Parking and told how she parked up for less than three hours and therefore should not have been issued with a penalty notice.

The 80-year-old said: "I parked there on Christmas Eve for midnight mass and got a parking charge notice.

"My penalty charge notice even says that I entered at 23.16pm and left at 1.15am which was under the four hours.

"The sign said 11.16pm when I came in so I remembered the time and looked for a space and parked near Frankie and Benny’s. I looked for slot metres but saw the parking was four hours free and I knew I wouldn’t be that long.

Samantha Hammond attended the service with her father and her daughter. She said: "I parked with my family using two cars at the Middleway Park car park on Christmas Eve at 11.20pm to go to midnight mass which finished at about 1am.

"The barriers were gone and as one family member always parked there for his work said it would be fine as four hours are free.

"As it was night time we didn’t see any signs so we parked there, along with about 40 other cars but we have now both received parking tickets for £100 and another friend has also.

"So, probably, all those good church-goers have received tickets which is absolutely disgusting."

Smart Parking told the Burton Mail everyone who received the penalty charge notices after attending the service have now had them quashed.

A spokesman said: "All the people who had received fines have been written to and all their fines have been quashed."