The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton cinema is set to host an autism-friendly screening on Easter Sunday to support people with the learning disability.

Up to 250 cinemas are hosting the dedicated screenings this month in partnership with Dimensions, a non-profit support provider to help people with learning disabilities and autism.

The partnership between the cinema and the charity means adjustments can be made to ensure people with the disability can enjoy watching films in an environment which meets their needs.

The adjustments can include lights left on low, the volume turned down, no trailers and the freedom for visitors to move around freely within the cinema screen.

Cineworld, in Middleway Park, Burton, showcases autism-friendly films on the first Sunday of every month.

The next showing is Peter Rabbit on Sunday, April 1, at 11am.

The story tells the tale of Peter's feud with Mr McGregor, as it escalates to greater heights than ever before for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door.

James Corden provides the voice for the character of Peter, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and Daisy Ridley performing voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.

Nick Barratt, head of behaviour support at dimensions, said: "Autism-friendly screenings are so important for both families and individuals who can feel excluded from the traditional cinema experience because they find the experience too stressful due to sensory overload.

"The screenings enable them to watch a wider variety of films, more frequently, in an environment conducive to their needs.

"We have seen how successful such initiatives can be – so far we've had over 300,000 visits to local cinemas for an autism-friendly screening. We are excited about the prospect of building upon that further."

Dimensions began the project in August 2011, starting with ODEON cinemas - since then the screenings have grown in popularity, welcoming around 300,000 visits to date. Cineworld, Vue and Showcase cinemas have also since joined the partnership.

The initiative is part of a wider Dimensions campaign to create more autism-friendly environments around the UK.

For more information and booking details, visit www.dimensions-uk.org/autismfilms.