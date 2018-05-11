Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Burton company Albion Bathrooms Kitchens Electricals say they are "proud" to be sponsoring The Mum of the Year category at this year's Burton Mail Heroes Awards.

AlbionBKE, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary of trading in Burton this year, is known for its a wide range of modern and contemporary fitted kitchens and bathrooms.

It is also Burton's exclusive Euronics outlet, part of that company's 6,000-strong European network.

"It's the mums who get to make the final call on a new kitchen or bathroom.

"I'd say 80 per cent of those who walk through the showroom doors — you know who calls the shots," Dave Jarvis, managing director of Albion Bathrooms Kitchens Electricals (AlbionBKE) said.

"We're sponsoring Mum of the Year for the second time in 2018. I've had a lot of strong women in my life and I think mums deserve a lot more recognition than they get. That's why I'm so proud that AlbionBKE is a sponsor of this award."

The company works with leading manufacturers, including Belling, Fisher & Paykal, Bosch, Siemens and Neff, as well as planning, designing and installing luxury locally-manufactured luxury kitchens from Mereway.

AlbionBKE is also proud to work with suppliers specialising in bathrooms for people with disabilities and others with specialised needs.

Two finalists and the winner of the Mum of the Year award will be honoured at the award ceremony on Wednesday, July 4, at Burton Albion Football Club. Dave says he has his fingers crossed that they celebrate by visiting AlbionBKE on the Albion Gateway Estate and treating themselves to a new kitchen or bathroom too!

The Burton Mail Heroes Awards aim to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of people, include unsung heroes and outstanding neighbouring who go that extra mile to help others without a second thought for themselves.

Nominations are still open - and anyone can nominate someone they think deserves recognition.

The ceremony will consist of a drinks reception, three course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.

To nominate your hero and say the biggest thank you of all, all you need to for do is fill out this form. It's quick and easy to do.

There are awards for: