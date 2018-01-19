Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton cops are targeting drivers who use their phones behind the wheel after shock figures revealed the huge scale of the problem.

Officers issued a stark warning after learning more than 6,000 UK drivers have been caught on their phones at least twice in the last four years.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) figures also show more than 400 motorists were caught three times, 20 were caught four times and three were busted on five occasions.

And despite tougher penalties being introduced in March last year, Staffordshire Police confirmed the offence was still prevalent in and around Burton.

Matt Derrick, the force's tactical support inspector, said: "If as a driver you choose to drive in a manner that is dangerous, whether that is using a mobile phone or driving under the influence of drink or drugs, then it is fitting that you should be fully accountable in a court for the death or serious injury that may have been caused as a consequence of your actions.

"Moving forward, enforcement of the new law is about ensuring that motorists understand the level of risk in using a mobile phone while driving and most importantly in changing their behaviour to prevent them from exposing others to their risk."

The stats refer to the number of "CU80" endorsements on drivers' licences.

They are handed out to drivers found not in full control of their vehicle, which includes using a phone illegally.

The endorsements are only erased after four years and almost 174,000 drivers have at least one CU80 endorsement, just 309 of whom were disqualified because of it.

RAC road safety spokesman Pete Williams said responsible motorists would be "shocked" to discover the number of drivers persistently using a hand-held mobile behind the wheel.

He said: "The threat of a second endorsement and the possibility that they will lose their licence is clearly not enough to deter this hard core of drivers."

Since March 1, motorists caught using a hand-held phone have faced six points on their licence and a £200 fine - up from the previous penalty of three points and £100.

Drivers can lose their licences if they receive 12 points within three years, or six points in their first two years after passing the test.

Mr Williams said repeat mobile phone offenders often believe there is "little chance of seeing a traffic police officer".

The number of road cops in England and Wales has fallen by 27 per cent in the past decade.

Josh Harris, director of campaigns at road safety charity Brake, called for "the menace of distracted driving" to be urgently addressed.

He said: "Six thousand repeat offenders in the past four years is truly staggering and makes a mockery of the points system. The laws clearly need tightening alongside stricter enforcement."