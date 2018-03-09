Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton politician braved Arctic temperatures as low as -6C to help clear the drains along a major road in the town - and vowed to make roadside flooding 'history.'

Anglesey councillor Syed Hussain has made it a personal mission to oversee the clearing of drains in his ward after making the issue one of his campaign promises following his election in May 2017.

The Labour councillor delivered on his promise on Thursday, March 1, after residents in Burton and South Derbyshire awoke to a blanket of snow which caused havoc on the roads and closed hundreds of schools in the area.

As the Beast from the East and Storm Emma swept ferociously across the area, Councillor Hussain oversaw a crew clearing drains along Branston Road.

He said: "I personally dropped letters to the residents and am very grateful with the response and their co-operations.

"In a minus temperature, at one point it was -6C. We have been from door-to-door asking to move their cars and they are happy to help us and we spent most of the hours drain-cleaning in Branston Road.

"Almost 97 per cent of the drains are clean and done; first of all, I am a resident first, then a Labour councillor.

"When it comes to the local issues, politics is out of the window. I need my things sorted."

Councillor Hussain, who lives in Anglesey ward, highlighted the importance of keeping roads protected and in good condition, describing them as an 'asset'.

"With everyone's help, we can protect these roads. You can sell a building, but you cannot sell a road.

"The roads are our assets, we need to look after them. Unfortunately, some of these roads are falling apart because of drainage and potholes.

"If I get opportunity and help from every corner, especially the council, we can make this roadside flooding issue history in my divisions.

"I'm not in a position to make any comment about other councillors' divisions. But my main concern is Anglesey and Stapenhill.

"Thanks very much to all of my residents for giving me the privilege to represent them. I will do my best to get the best deal for them and I am honoured and proud to live in the area that I represent."

The councillor has also helped to clear other roads in Burton, including Uxbridge Street and Anglesey Road, which he said became "like a lake" whenever it rained heavily due to blocked drains.

Next up on Councillor Hussain's hit-list of roads is Main Street, Stapenhill, which he said he will attempt to clear in the near future.

Burton's famous 'man-shaped' pothole is filled in

Councillor Hussain's war on problem roads is not confined to drains; he is well known for getting a giant man-sized pothole mended in Burton in September, 2017. The pothole was so big Councillor Hussain could lie down in it.

The father-of-three made improving the road one of his top promises during his local election campaign.

The hole was fixed as part of a Staffordshire County Council programme which saw an extra £5 million of taxpayers' money invested into repairing 13,000 potholes across the county.

The project was approved in June 2017 and is targeting 'low-risk' potholes and roads with defects.