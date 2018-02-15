Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 31-year-old man who attacked a Burton petrol station worker because the shop had run out of sandwiches has been jailed.

Ronalds Rimsa, of Hunter Street, Horninglow, launched a tirade of abuse at a staff member at the Shell Garage, in Derby Road, a court was told. While awaiting police, the worker locked himself inside along with Rimsa, who had already punched him and thrown a lager bottle because the premises ran out of sandwiches.

A six-pack of Budweiser was then thrown at the worker by Rimsa but he missed and hit a cigarette cabinet.

While on bail for this offence, he punched a female member of staff at the Jade House Chinese takeaway in Burton on Christmas Eve before fighting with a male member of staff on the floor.

(Image: Google)

Rimsa, of Hunter Street, Horninglow, has now been jailed for 26 weeks and Staffordshire Police have said that members of the public should not have to tolerate such behaviour while at work.

Rimsa appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court where he admitted assaulting the petrol station worker, causing actual bodily harm, on August 26, last year. He also admitted stealing the six cans of Budweiser beer worth £6.99.

He also admitted assaulting two people at the Chinese takeaway, on Christmas Eve, as well as using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards three people inside the premises. He was also caught with cannabis when searched by police on the same day, the court heard.

Jailing Rimsa, magistrates said: "It was an horrific incident in the petrol station on a member of staff, who was on his own at that time of night. It was a sustained assault, including throwing bottles at him and damaging property.

"While on bail you then are involved in another nasty incident in a takeaway injuring staff who are just trying to do their job."

In the first incident police received a call just after midnight on August 27, to the Shell garage following reports a 34-year-old man had been 'bottled' in the face.

Police were told Rimsa entered the premises as a customer asking for lager and sandwiches. However, when he was told there were no sandwiches at the premises, he shouted at the staff member, threw a punch and then threw a bottle of lager at him.

A police spokesman said: "The staff member locked the offender inside the premises with him and called us for help.

"He then picked up a six-pack of beer. Punched the staff member in the face and threw the six-pack at him but it smashed into the cigarette cabinet.

"When the victim was behind the counter, the offender opened the partition and pulled the victim to the ground and kicked him."

After escaping from the garage, CCTV was used and Rimsa was identified. The victim suffered facial injuries and abrasions to his back.

Four months later, while on bail for the attack, Rimsa entered the Jade House Chinese, in Horninglow Road, around 10pm on Christmas Eve.

A spokesman for the police said: "The offender entered the premises and started becoming verbally aggressive towards staff. He tried to punch a female staff member and then smashed the computer on the counter.

(Image: Google)

"He then got into a fight with a male member of staff on the floor. The man was punched to the right eye and the offender was detained until police arrival."

Inspector Tom Bowman, from Burton local policing team, said: "Members of the public should be able to go to work without fear of being verbally or physically assaulted. These kind of crimes will not be tolerated and we will continue to work hard to catch offenders and bring them before the courts.

"Rimsa was involved in two incidents where he demonstrated threatening behaviour and carried out physical assaults."

Rimsa was also ordered to pay £115 compensation.