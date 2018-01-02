Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton cyclist wants to find the Good Samaritans who helped him after he fell off his bike and broke his arm.

Jonathan Stone, 29, says he was cycling home from his grandparents house when a car overtook him on the roundabout close to St Peter's Bridge, in Burton, leaving him no choice but to ride into a bus stop.

He says he was worried he was too close to the car, and wanted to move over so that he could get out of its way. However, as he moved into the bus stop, his rear tyre slipped on the road causing him to fall off the bike.

After the fall, Mr Stone says he was on the ground for a short while, and saw cars driving past him. Then two people stopped and got out to help him.

He said: "I saw there were plenty of cars that were just driving past, but there were two people in separate cars who both stopped to see if I was okay.

"They helped me up and offered me a lift home, but I was so in shock I couldn't thank them properly. I was in pain and a little embarrassed about what had happened and I just wanted to get home.

"I want to find out who they are so that I can say thank you properly and I want them to know that I am so grateful for their help."

The shop assistant suffered a broken arm in the accident and says he has been having pains in his ribs because of the way he fell, but still feels lucky that he wasn't more seriously hurt.

Mr Stone was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and believes it could have been much worse if he had not worn one. Now he wants to warn other cyclists to make sure they always wear a helmet when they are riding their bikes.

He said: "I've had two accidents on my bike now, and both times I was wearing a helmet.

"I've never had any serious injuries either time, but I think I could have if I hadn't been wearing a helmet, especially this time because I landed head first.

"I really hope people will read this and make sure they always wear a helmet. It takes a couple of seconds to put on, but could save a life."

Mr Stone says he is now reluctant to get back on his bike and will be giving it a wide berth, even after his arm has healed. He said he will try to walk to more places as he is worried about having another accident.