A Burton dad who pulled a woman out of a car wreck and performed life saving CPR has been nominated for a Burton Heroes award.

Tuesday, February 6, started just like any other day for Danny Lonergan as he travelled back to his home in Jackson Avenue, Burton, after collecting his two children, aged 12 and nine, from school.

But the 39-year-old was witness to a serious car crash which happened right in front of him as he drove along Birthan Lane, Stretton. Danny did not panic however and just knew he had to act fast.

He said: "I was at the junction on Silver Hill Lane when it happened smack bang in front of me.

"One car swerved and went into a driveway opposite and hit the Mini on the passenger side."

Cooled headed Danny firstly parked in a position so that his young children could not see the upsetting scene.

There were plenty of people around and at first Danny thought he would just be giving a statement to the police saying what he had seen, but then he saw a woman driver in one of the cars was unconscious in her seat.

He says instinct took over and he ran towards the Vauxhall Mokka car and carefully pulled the woman, 51-year-old Annette Blackshaw, out the wreckage.

Danny checked for a pulse, which was very faint, and began performing CPR - something he had never done before, nor had he had he ever had any formal training.

After quickly realising the mother-of-one had gone into cardiac arrest, he acted without hesitation and began performing chest impressions until the emergency services arrived.

He said: "Her head was draped over the steering wheel.

"I started doing chest impressions while the lady whose car was involved rang the emergency services.

"I could see she was unconscious and at some stages I was worried because there was nothing, and when she started gasping a bit I started to feel positive thinking, 'this is working'."

Danny continued performing CPR on Annette until the paramedics arrived.

"I kept thinking, 'keep doing what you're doing because it's working'," he said.

"I just kept thinking the ambulance will be here soon so I just need to carry on. I'm not first aid trained so I didn't know whether I was doing the right thing."

After the emergency services arrived at the scene, Danny helped carry their heavy equipment and calmly explained the situation to staff.

All the while, Annette's teenage daughter Georgia witnessed the crash stood just metres away as she waited for her mum to collect her from school.

Danny said: "As I walked back to my car and I noticed a young girl who was on the phone and she was hysterical and talking to her dad.

"I calmed her down and explained what was happening and that her mum was in a better position and she didn't need to worry."

As she stood crying on the pavement, Danny consoled the 15-year-old and reassured her that it would all be okay.

He then phoned Annette's husband, Martin, informing him of what had happened, telling Martin he would not leave Georgia's side until he arrived at the scene.

Danny continued to help paramedics with their CPR until, thankfully, Annette came back around.

He said: "While the paramedics were setting up the defibrillator they asked me to carry on what I was doing.

"I felt relieved because I was there and I was still doing the chest impressions."

The paramedics who treated Annette told Danny at the time that she would have died if it wasn't for his efforts - despite him having no previous first aid training, he said.

Annette was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital in a critical condition.

Despite the drama, Danny still managed to turn up on time to for his job that evening as a utilities technician at Molson Coors Brewery in Burton where he went on to completed his 12-hour night shift.

Now Danny has been nominated for a Burton Mail Burton Heroes award for his efforts.

He has been nominated in the Extra Mile Award category, which is sponsored by Burton employment agency Ethero.

Danny said: "I'm so chuffed to be nominated. I feel really proud and I'm just pleased I was able to do something to help.

"I remember thinking if this was my wife or daughter I would like to think someone else would stop.

"I looked up at Annette's daughter crying and thought hopefully this has helped.

"When she finally came around I think I cheered, I was so relieved."

Annette's husband Martin says he cannot thank Danny enough for saving his wifes life.

The 53-year-old said: "Without him doing what he did Annette would have died.

"I cannot thank him enough. He parked up his car no problem and administered CPR.

"Not many people could stop and do what he did."

Annette's cousin, Susan Ffrench, also wanted to personally thank Danny for all he had done for her family.

She said: "What that man did was completely and utterly selfless.

"What he did was above and beyond anyone's call of duty, not many people would have done what he did.

"It it wasn't for him, she wouldn't be alive today.

"Without him, Annette would be dead and Georgia wouldn't have a mum."

The Burton Mail Heroes awards aim to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of people, include unsung heroes and outstanding neighbouring who go that extra mile to help others without a second thought for themselves.

