The proposed merger between Burton and Derby hospitals will go ahead on Sunday, July 1 - if approval is given.

A patients benefits case produced between officials from each trust has been presented to the competitions and marketing authority (CMA), as well as NHS Improvement, the health body's regulator.

On Thursday, March 15, the CMA concluded that the benefits of the merger outweighed concerns about competition.

NHS Improvement awarded the move a risk assessment rating on the move on Friday, March 16.

The trusts will now resubmit the benefits case to NHS Improvement when further work is done with finances, which should be in early June. They then expect a final response to come through around June 8.

Should this be positive, the boards of directors - who comprise 31 representatives in Derby and 22 in Burton - and governors will view the plans and vote whether it should go ahead, with a view to completion on July 1.

The risk rating is given to the councils of governors at both trusts, who will take it into consideration before making a final decision.

According to Gavin Boyle, the proposed chief executive of the merged trust, NHS Improvement is supportive of the move but have now asked for further assurances over the finances for the merged organisation.

Organisers from the two trusts are now working with NHS Improvement to make sure this work is complete. A risk assessment on the move will then be rewarded, which will be considered by both trusts' boards of governors.