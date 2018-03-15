Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Patients are likely to benefit from improved care with the merger of Burton and Derby hospital trusts, a watchdog has ruled.

The Competition and Markets Authority has decided that the benefits of a merger between Derby Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust and Burton Hospitals Foundation Trust, which runs Queen's Hospital, in Burton, outweigh potential competition concerns.

Hospital bosses have previously revealed that Burton's Queen's Hospital could save almost £10 million next year if the merger goes ahead.

The Burton trust currently runs Queen's in Belvedere Road, as well as community hospitals in Lichfield and Tamworth, the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital and Sir Robert Peel Hospital, respectively.

A spokesperson for Burton Hospitals Foundation Trust said: “This is great news for the proposed merger and we very much welcome the CMA’s positive comments about patient benefits.

"However, there are still other approvals required from NHS Improvement and our Boards and Councils of Governors so we will not be making a final announcement until later next week.”

The Derby trust meanwhile, operates the Royal Derby Hospital, in Uttoxeter Road, and the London Road Community Hospital, also in Derby.

The two trusts provide services predominantly in the Derbyshire and East Staffordshire area and the hospitals they operate overlap across a number of healthcare services, the watchdog said.

After its investigation into the merger, the Competition and Markets Authority did raise some concerns, finding that patients would have less choice for some services, potentially reducing the trusts' incentives to maintain or improve quality in these services.

However, it found that these concerns were outweighed by substantial expected benefits overall. Both trusts are resource constrained at present, with the authority finding that the merger would enable them to use their resources much more effectively for patients across a wide range of specialities.

In reaching its decision, the authority placed significant weight on the advice of NHS Improvement, the regulator of NHS trusts, which strongly supports the merger.

This is the second time the authority has cleared an NHS hospital merger on the basis of patient benefits at the "Phase 1" stage, following its clearance of the merger of two Birmingham hospitals trusts.

Phase 1 is the first stage of the process and the watchdog will carry out a more in-depth review if it has any further concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority is an independent non-ministerial government department with responsibility for carrying out investigations into mergers, markets and the regulated industries and enforcing competition and consumer law. It has to notify NHS Improvement when it decides to carry out an investigation under the UK merger control rules.

The strategic case outlining the merger of Burton and Derby hospitals has been published in a report by the two trusts, giving details of how it would work.

They maintain patients would benefit as there would be 'shortened patient pathways', such as in the cardiology department, "where patients could receive diagnostic and interventional procedures in the same session rather than two separate treatments at separate sites."

There would be a further push for supporting care at home or closer to home for patients. Those with diabetes could have easier access to care, with more access to home dialysis.

Core services would be strengthened, the report says, as a result of the merger.

The report said: "Patients attending accident and emergency would benefit as we reduce workforce shortages by joining forces to grow and develop our staff, using innovative staff training, recruitment, retention and development programmes.

"Addressing key workforce challenges, for example reduced staff shortages in general and acute medicine, improving patient flow from accident and emergency into the acute hospital sites.

"Improving quality and reducing variation, for example patients across Derbyshire and East Staffordshire will receive the same breast screening service offer, reducing waiting times."

The report claims clinical outcomes would improve, such as patients potentially having access to hyper-acute stroke services from a large and more specialised unit, with greater access to 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week diagnostics.

Patients could also see a reduction in their length of stay when receiving surgical services, reducing hand-offs, when a patient is sent to a different hospital for treatment, and a reduction in duplication in processes when being treated.

Campaigners opposed to the plans have previously taken to the streets of Burton to protest. They include members of East Staffordshire Trade Union Council, Unite Community and Burton's Keep our NHS Public branch, among others.

Their main concerns were the potential loss of services at Burton Hospital, any threats to staff jobs, terms and conditions concerns, 'lack of transparency in the process, 'increased levels of privatisation' and potential for pressure on hospital services at both Burton and Derby.