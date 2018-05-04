Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A three-year-old Burton tot battling leukaemia has been granted her lifelong wish of a trip to Disneyland near Paris after thousands of pounds were raised at a charity bingo night

Ruby Gotheridge was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia on Thursday, January 25 and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Little Ruby has captured the hearts of readers after it was revealed she calls the tubes going into her body during treatment 'her wrigglys'.

The youngster has been praised by medical professionals for her attitude to the treatment, earning her the nickname "Sassy."

Nurses at Queen's Hospital, in Burton even brought two buckets of snow to her bedside when she was too poorly and couldn't go outside to play after the town was left under a blanket of snow on March 16.

Ruby has an identical twin sister, Evie and the pair's mother, Gail Gotheridge 38 has praised her daughters 'very positive' attitude, despite starting to lose her hair following chemotherapy.

Before the diagnosis, Ruby was taken to hospital after suffering a number of viral infections and high temperatures over the Christmas period.

Following a blood test, medical professionals broke the shattering news to her mum that Ruby had leukaemia.

Ruby's identical twin Evie has also undergone checks amid fears that she too could develop the condition but happily, the results were negative.

Both sisters are obsessed with Disney, particularly their favourite film, 'Frozen'.

Miss Gotheridge, of Wyggeston Street, said it had been a family dream to visit Disneylland, close to Paris.

The dream has now become reality following a charity Easter bingo night on Saturday, March 24 at Carver Road Community Centre, in Burton to raise funds for the tot and her family.

Organised by couple, Ann, 61 and Philip Upton, 66, from Horninglow, the pair presented a cheque of £2,470.

With the donation, Miss Gotheridge is hoping to take her two daughters to Disneyland when Ruby's treatment ends, in 2020.

Reacting to the donation, Miss Gotheridge said: "I could not believe it when she told us how much was raised. The generosity of everyone is amazing, it's just brilliant.

"Hopefully we'll go to Disneyland with this money in the summer of 2020, after her chemotherapy has finished.

"It's a dream of theirs, we went to Disney on Ice last weekend, unfortunately Ruby couldn't come as she was poorly, but Evie loved it. They love all things Disney, so all they want to do is go to Disneyland.

"The support has been fantastic. Ruby has turned into a little celebrity, people come up to us when we're shopping asking if she's Ruby."

A dedicated Facebook page entitled Ruby's Journey has been set up online by Gail to allow people to follow her daughter's battle with the disease, and currently has more than 600 followers.

Ruby's 'bracelet of courage'

To help young Ruby through her battle with leukaemia she is collecting beads for each milestone she reaches.

Called the 'beads of courage', each time the three-year-old visits hospital, has treatment such as chemotherapy or a blood transfusion, and more, she is rewarded with a bead to add to a bracelet.

"I can't imagine how long it will be by the end of her treatment," her mother Gail said.

"Each bead represents something. She almost looks forward to getting one, it's a good way to keep track of her journey."

To make sure Ruby's twin sister, Evie, does not feel left out, a similar bracelet has been given to her by one of the cancer workers at Queen's Hospital, in Burton.

Although this 'sibling' bracelet does not have as many milestones as Ruby's, it still shows the path of her sister's treatment.