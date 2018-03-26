Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high-flying Burton DJ is set to perform in front of 30,000 people after he was picked to display his turntable talents at the prestige Creamfields dance festival later this year.

Fresh from his first headline gig at the Birmingham 02, Nathan Dawe is set to join major artists including Fatboy Slim and The Chainsmokers for one of the biggest dance music festivals of the summer.

The 23-year-old, who played to a sell-out audience when he recently headlined his own gig in Birmingham, was approached by the management company at Creamfields to provide an hour of “pure good vibes and energy.”

Nathan has already headlined European shows in Ayia Napa, Marbella and Ibiza. He featured in the Burton Mail at the beginning of his first residency at The Leopard Inn, when he was just 15, before landing a Saturday night residency at the former Bullit nightclub when he was 16 and went on to join Fever in 2013.

Creamfields, the UK dance music festival, showcases a line-up of superstar DJs and artists from the worlds of EDM, house, trance, D&B, grime and more every August bank holiday weekend in Daresbury, in Cheshire.

This year, Nathan will be on stage on Thursday, August 23.

He said: “When a festival as big as Creamfields come knocking, it is a massive achievement and makes you realise how far you’ve come. It’s one of the most respected and well known festivals in Europe.

“I’m blessed to be presented with this opportunity and will continue to work even harder to create more opportunities like this for myself.

“The support I receive from Burton continues to grow and I’m so grateful for it. I’ve been inundated with messages of congratulations since this announcement. People keep telling me I’m putting Burton on the map, but I say, Burton put me on the map in the first place.”

Recently Nathan, who was spinning discs aged 15 at The Leopard Inn in Burton, has been travelling the country working on several projects and already has another two music festivals in the pipeline.

He said: “I’ve been up and down the country in studios working on a lot of ongoing projects. Last year was crazy so me and my management decided to take a break from doing live shows for the first couple of months this year. But make no mistake, we’ve still been working non-stop behind the scenes to make sure this is another successful year for me and my team.

“We’ve already confirmed WeAre festival and Bestival so far, and have something else in the pipeline ready to announce too.”

Following his break from live shows, he kicked off his return with his sellout headliner in Birmingham.

He said: “I’m still pretty speechless when it comes to my headline O2 show in Birmingham last year. It was simply amazing. Everything went to plan and it was such an emotional moment to see not only so much local support there, but the enjoyment the crowd felt and the electric atmosphere.

“People were queuing from 3pm just to get on the front row, it was just unbelievable. Even the after-party was a road block. It’s a night I’ll remember for the rest of my life. So much hard work, time and stress went into that show, I’m so glad it all paid off.”

He is expected to play to 30,000 people at Creamfields, his largest-ever crowd.

He said: “My usual style of DJ set will take place, hosted by my MC Missin Lync. A mixture of genres will be spun, everything from House to Hip Hop and UK Rap to Bassline. I’m ready to give it my all and make it a jam-packed 60 minutes of pure good vibes and energy.”

He added: “My family and friends are, and always have been, massively supportive of my career. I don’t get to see much of my family, especially on weekends, due to the tough schedule of shows and all the traveling, but they know what I’m up to and are very proud.

“As for my friends, I’ve had the same friendship group since my school days, which is great, and this is one of the many reasons I remain so grounded.

"My mates don’t see me in a different light, and so they shouldn’t. It’s quite funny, because for example, we could go straight from a performance in front of thousands of fans, and then as soon as we leave the event to make our way home, the ‘shotgun’ rules still apply as to who gets the front seat. A couple of my friends now also work for me, which is nice.”