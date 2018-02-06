The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 35-year-old Burton man has been jailed and banned from driving after admitting a string of driving offences.

Zubher Abbas was over the legal drink-drive limit when he was caught at the wheel of a Vauxhall he had taken without the owner's consent, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard.

Abbas, of South Uxbridge Street, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Touran in Wetmore Road, Burton, on November 19, with 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted taking the vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without insurance. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on the same date.

He later failed to attend Burton Police Station on December 18.

Abbas has been fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was jailed for 14 weeks due to his record of previous offending.

Abbas was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and was banned from driving for five years.