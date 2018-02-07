The video will start in 8 Cancel

The boss of an international business that has chosen Burton for its HQ has labelled the town as "perfect" as it sets out to grow.

Malone Group, a professional project management firm, has opened its headquarters in Skyline Court, on Centrum 100 in Burton.

And in an unveiling with Burton MP Andrew Griffiths, a promise was made to bring 25 new jobs to the town, with a potential further 15 in the next 18 months.

The firm works with a number of blue chip companies in Europe and Canada, managing safety on engineering sites.

Chief executive officer Stephen Malone founded the company in 1999 at its Dublin base, which will remain open and operational.

Mr Malone explained that the company expanded to Burton in order to allow its business to grow.

He said: "We wanted to consolidate what the business had, so did that in Burton, mainly for two reasons.

"There is the accessibility to our customer base. There's a lot of our current customers and even more of our target customers in Burton who we would like to work with.

"And secondly, the town is obviously growing. There's growing employment and it really is a growing town we want to be associated with."

He continued to say that the firm is eager to work with nearby colleges, like Burton and South Derbyshire College, and nearby universities like the University of Derby.

Burton's excellent travel links with other areas of the country also appealed.

"We want to see extreme expansions and plenty of future endeavours to hopefully then, in turn, grow jobs for Burton.

"We want to keep expanding. But we don't want to have headquarters all across Europe, we want to stick with what we've got."

Mr Malone also mentioned Mr Griffiths, who has recently been appointed as the Small Business Minister during Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet reshuffle.

In his role, Mr Griffiths has already explained how he plans to champion the many small businesses in the town, which will now include 100-employee strong, Malone Group.

Mr Malone continued: "We see his appointment as highly relevant with what we're doing.

"He came this morning when we unveiled the plaque and showed genuine interest in us and our real long term aims.

"The fact he is now the Small Business Minister is great. We define small businesses as those with less than 250 employees, so we sit well within that."

More information about Malone Group and future employment opportunities can be found online at www.malonegroup.com.

