The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton comic book convention is set to host stars from Doctor Who, Game of Thrones – and EastEnders.

Em-Con's debut event last year attracted more than 1,500 fans to Burton Market Hall.

Hoards of costume-clad sci-fi lovers are expected to return to the Market Place venue for EM-Con 2018.

Last year's showpiece featured legends such as Star Wars actor Dave Prowse - the man behind Darth Vader's mask.

And nine special guests have been announced so far for this year.

Topping the bill are Colin Baker, who played the sixth incarnation of Doctor Who; David Bailie, the mute pirate in Pirates of the Caribbean; and John Altman, otherwise known as EastEnders bad boy Nick Cotton.

And fans of Game of Thrones will be able to meet the show's Ross O'Hennessey and Luke Barnes, who play the Lord of Bones and Rast respectively.

There will also be an appearance from Ceri Williams, the stand-in for lead actress for 2017 Hollywood hit film Wonder Woman, and a trio of stars from Red Dwarf - Chloe Annett, Norman Lovett and Mark Dexter.

The market hall will house stalls and exhibits selling a host of memorabilia and gifts on the big day, Sunday, February 25.

Visitors are encouraged to don wacky outfits to help turn Burton into a hive of comic-fanatics.

While much of the 2017 event was held outside, organisers have this year decided to make more use of the indoor and upstairs areas of the hall to combat predicted poor weather.

(Image: Getty Images)

Lee Wallis explained why Burton was such an attractive place to hold his convention.

He said: "I actually live in Nottingham, so I've been to Burton a couple of times, but we were quite keen not to encroach on other conventions, we know there's a similar one in Derby.

"I know a few people who I knew would be into this in Burton, so we came for a walk round and saw a few sci-fi shops so thought we'd give it a go.

"We put feelers out and started selling tickets and it obviously went down well.

(Image: Getty)

"Looking at this year, we're already at around 70 per cent higher ticket sales, so we're excited.

"And if we keep building this in a business manner, rather than getting in lots of big-name people right away, this could be really successful.

"I do five or six shows across the country, and I've got to be honest that the market hall in Burton is one of my favourite venues.

"It's really a beautiful building. It's buzzing around in a pedestrianised area, and it's just brilliant."

Tickets can be purchased online now, priced at £10 for general admission.

Under-eights can get in for £5 and must be accompanied by an adult, while youngsters aged below two get in free.

Organisers have advised anyone interested in attending to book tickets to avoid any chance of queuing.

More information is online at www.emcon-burton.com.