Three children have been left devastated after a snowmen they carefully constructed was deliberately destroyed.

The snowman had been lovingly created by a family at their home in Burton and had been adorned with Christmas lights, and finished off with a festive scarf and hat.

He even had a carrot nose, as well as wooden arms, gloves and his very own broom.

Following the heavy snowfall in the area, the family spent hours putting together their snowy creation, only to get a frosty reception the next day discovering it had been destroyed.

The family believes he was deliberately knocked down by some sort of wheeled vehicle sometime between 11pm yesterday and 3am today.

The mother of the family, who does not wish to be named, said: "After our family's enjoyment yesterday building him it was sad to see someone had deliberately run into him, knocking him to the ground.

"It's so sad that people behave in this manner, or even drive in this unsafe way."

