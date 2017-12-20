A Burton family has been left devastated after thieves stole £1,500 worth of Christmas presents, many of which were to be donated to two needy children.
Christmas could be ruined for Rick Stoakes and his family after the theft. Rick was devastated to find his van almost emptied of all its unwrapped gifts overnight – many of which would be opened on Christmas morning by two young children whose family has been through its fair share of heartache this year. The remaining presents were to be given to his own children, aged nine and 18.
Staffordshire police have now launched an investigation and are urging witnesses and those who may be offered any of the items to come forward.
Tearful Mr Stoakes said: "We are absolutely devastated. I am just gutted that this has happened, not only for my children but also for the two children in the other family."
The white Citroen Berlingo van was parked outside Mr Stoakes’ home in Wyggeston Street, in the town, when the theft happened sometime between 9pm on Monday, December 18, and 1.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, December 19.
The thieves broke into the van through a side sliding door and helped themselves to £1,500 worth of items including a bag full of Sports Direct sportswear, Alien perfume, Boss aftershave, some designer shoes and trainers and two HB printers still in their boxes.
Mr Stoakes said: "We were told about the family through a friend of ours who was in contact with the family and said they had had a rough year so we had bought them presents over the past few weeks as well as for our children.
"We had stored them at my premises in big Christmas sacks and then brought them to the house to wrap them but someone broke in through the side door.
"We can’t put into words how we feel. My wife is just in bits. We just don't know what to do."
Staffordshire Police confirmed it was called to Wyggeston Street at 2.25pm today to reports that a van had been broken into.
A spokesman said: "It appears the offenders forced a side sliding door and took the times, including various board games, two printers and trainers.
"Anyone with information and any witnesses are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 438 of December 19."
This is what the thieves stole:
In Amazon boxes:
Six Adidas Ice Dive shower and body spray
Eight Nivea shower and body spray
Four Just Treats tea and biscuit selection
HP Deskjet 3630 All-in-One Printer (White)
HP Deskjet 4527 All-in-One Printer (Black)
RDX 4” Leather Weight Lifting Belt (Black)
Perfume Store:
Alien gift set
Boss Gift Set
Sports Direct:
Shoes size 11
High top pumps (Black flower print size)
Sandico football blue red and white, size 5
Child’s Nike shin pads
Child’s Nike football gloves
T-Shirt flower print shape on Mickey Mouse, size 16
Home Bargains:
Singing Christmas bauble
Remote control quad
Perfume set
Brush set
Silver box with makeup set
Wet head board game
Bubble bath set
Bath shooting game
Hungry frogs game
Two Cadbury selection boxes
Two M&M selection boxes