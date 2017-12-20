Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton family has been left devastated after thieves stole £1,500 worth of Christmas presents, many of which were to be donated to two needy children.

Christmas could be ruined for Rick Stoakes and his family after the theft. Rick was devastated to find his van almost emptied of all its unwrapped gifts overnight – many of which would be opened on Christmas morning by two young children whose family has been through its fair share of heartache this year. The remaining presents were to be given to his own children, aged nine and 18.

Staffordshire police have now launched an investigation and are urging witnesses and those who may be offered any of the items to come forward.

Tearful Mr Stoakes said: "We are absolutely devastated. I am just gutted that this has happened, not only for my children but also for the two children in the other family."

The white Citroen Berlingo van was parked outside Mr Stoakes’ home in Wyggeston Street, in the town, when the theft happened sometime between 9pm on Monday, December 18, and 1.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, December 19.

The thieves broke into the van through a side sliding door and helped themselves to £1,500 worth of items including a bag full of Sports Direct sportswear, Alien perfume, Boss aftershave, some designer shoes and trainers and two HB printers still in their boxes.

Mr Stoakes said: "We were told about the family through a friend of ours who was in contact with the family and said they had had a rough year so we had bought them presents over the past few weeks as well as for our children.

"We had stored them at my premises in big Christmas sacks and then brought them to the house to wrap them but someone broke in through the side door.

"We can’t put into words how we feel. My wife is just in bits. We just don't know what to do."

Staffordshire Police confirmed it was called to Wyggeston Street at 2.25pm today to reports that a van had been broken into.

A spokesman said: "It appears the offenders forced a side sliding door and took the times, including various board games, two printers and trainers.

"Anyone with information and any witnesses are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 438 of December 19."



This is what the thieves stole:

In Amazon boxes:

Six Adidas Ice Dive shower and body spray

Eight Nivea shower and body spray

Four Just Treats tea and biscuit selection

HP Deskjet 3630 All-in-One Printer (White)

HP Deskjet 4527 All-in-One Printer (Black)

RDX 4” Leather Weight Lifting Belt (Black)

Perfume Store:

Alien gift set

Boss Gift Set

Sports Direct:

Shoes size 11

High top pumps (Black flower print size)

Sandico football blue red and white, size 5

Child’s Nike shin pads

Child’s Nike football gloves

T-Shirt flower print shape on Mickey Mouse, size 16

Home Bargains:

Singing Christmas bauble

Remote control quad

Perfume set

Brush set

Silver box with makeup set

Wet head board game

Bubble bath set

Bath shooting game

Hungry frogs game

Two Cadbury selection boxes

Two M&M selection boxes