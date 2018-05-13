Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's a financial adviser by day - and a fantasy novelist by night. Burton's Jon Carvell has published his first book, a medieval fantasy tale he wrote 15 years ago.

Jon Carvell, who owns Outwoods Financial Planning, in Outwoods Street, Burton is the author of 'Chaos in Camelot', a tale revolving around King Arthur.

It tells the story of a modern day anti-hero, Frank, who finds himself back in time attempting to prevent an affair between Sir Lancelot and Queen Guinevere.

Mr Carvell said he has a "lifelong passion" for writing.

He said: "I have always had a love of comedy and turning situations on their head.

"I remember that this particular story started with the idea that Merlin could have been a con-artist rather than a wizard and that legend has gone on to tidy up this image.

"I have always written as a hobby. As a child I wanted to be a writer but never felt the confidence to get my work out there."

The novel will be officially published on Friday, June 1. The married father-of-two said he wrote the piece 15 years ago just for himself and friends.

Chaos in Camelot has been described as a comedy, filled with jousts, jesters, jokes and everything medieval.

Mr Carvell added: "Then as I grew up I fell into a career in banking, started managing people, qualified as a financial adviser, was a long-term employee, got made redundant and then started my own practice providing advice and services.

"I spend so much time being serious, dealing with facts and calculations that the writing has always acted as a bit of a release for me."

He explained that the opportunity to publish the book came about when he met Lisa Greener, from Green Cat Books in a chance meeting.

"Lisa asked if I had ever considered writing anything and so I told her about my hobby.

"Then she managed to convince me to forward her a manuscript, which I found truly terrifying as I had only ever written for myself.

"She read it and said that she would like to publish it. A few edits, and a wonderful cover illustration done by the local artist Heather Horsley later, and here we are."

Chaos in Camelot has been published by Green Cat Books, and is available to order from green-cat.co, Etsy, Waterstones and Amazon. It has been priced at £8.99.

There will be an official book launch at Langan's Tea Rooms, in George Street, Burton at 1pm on Saturday, May 26 with a signing and reading.