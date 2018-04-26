The video will start in 8 Cancel

Space on the first and second floors of Burton's historic former fire station are now on the market and available to rent.

The upper floors of Brigade House, in New Street, in the town centre, were previously occupied by car dealership TL Darby Volkswagen Ltd, but it has been empty for over a year since the firm moved its offices to another site on Burton's Centrum 100 business park.

The ground floor of the premises is currently occupied by TL Darby MG car dealership. The upper floors which comprise the first and second floor have a self-contained access and are available for office use.

The premises are being marketed by estate agent Rushton Hickman Limited and the rent is £7,600 per year.

Brigade House

Brigade House was built in 1903, replacing the one in Union Street.

When the station opened, it only had one steam fire engine and one hand pump engine.

As the building's bays were becoming too small for modern fire vehicles New Street Fire Station closed in 1973 when it was transferred to the fire station, in Moor Street, which also recently underwent a revamp.