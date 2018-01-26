The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton football club is spreading the joy of sport to third-world children by sending unwanted kit to Africa.

Stapenhill Swans Junior Football Club is calling for footballers to donate shirts, boots and any other kit to be packed up and sent across the globe.

The gear will go to impoverished children unable to play football because of a lack of equipment in Africa.

Representatives from the junior side will be at the ground of Stapenhill FC, just off Maple Grove, Burton, from 2pm until 4pm on Sunday, January 28 to collect the goods.

Jason Liddle, the secretary at Stapenhill Swans Junior Football Club, is helping to organise the collection.

He said: "We're asking for donations for kits, boots or anything to wear while watching football.

"All pieces will be cleaned and inspected, boxed up, taken and shipped out to South Africa.

"This is the first time we've done something like this. We've got friends out there working with this, trying to get underprivileged kids playing football who want to.

"People growing up there can struggle to play. I've not a clue how much we'll get.

"We've had other clubs call up and some people to say they're bringing kits, but we don't know what they're coming with.

"We're sending our old kits from our teams, I think we've got three full teams worth to send out.

"It's always better to see things like this go to good use rather than being wasted and just thrown away."

Anybody interested in donating any items, but are interested in donating are being encouraged to contact Jason Liddle on 07541 185677.