A pillar of the Burton community who has raised thousands of pounds for charity while caring for his critically ill mother and two brothers has been recognised with a coveted national award.

Father of three Anthony Ebbutt, 57, of Shobnall, has received a British Citizen Award for services to volunteering and charitable giving after 30 years of fund-raising.

Anthony raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity while caring for his mother and two brothers in their battle with Huntington's Disease, an inherited condition which damages nerve cells in the brain.

The former landlord, who ran the now closed Prince Arthur pub for five years, has organised fund-raising activities for good causes for more than 30 years.

However, the death of his close friend Ray Mason at the age of 45, saw him step up his fund-raising efforts and organise an annual memorial golf day which has raised more than £17,500 over the course of nine years.

Ray died suddenly from heart failure in 2008, which hit Anthony hard after he had also seen his wife suffer from heart disease and undergo a double heart bypass just a few years previously.

He set out to do something in his friend's memory, raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.

The father of three has been faced with heartbreak, losing his mother and brother to Huntington’s disease while continuing to care for his other brother. He also recently lost his uncle who he had cared for in the final stages of cancer.

The grandfather-of-nine said he was "truly delighted" to have been nominated for the award, which will be presented by TV star host, Bradley Walsh.

He said: "I feel very surprised by this award but truly delighted to have been nominated. BCA is a wonderful organisation which is working tirelessly to also help raise the profile of many causes supported by their winning medallists.

"Supporting organisations which are working hard to save lives, such as the British Heart Foundation, is something very important to me but also just something I get on with.

"I have never received anything like this but hope maybe it encourages others to get out there and support our hard-working charities."

The British Citizen Awards (BCAs) were launched in January 2015, to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on society.

BCAs are awarded twice annually, and recognise everyday people whose achievements may otherwise be overlooked.

Anthony was nominated by his nephew Jason Whittenham, who said: "Tony is always busy doing something and most of the time it is for someone else.

"A lot of people would say that the Prince Arthur public house during his five years at the helm was the pub’s most successful period. Tony is a pillar of the community.

"Most people in Burton have heard of him and think very highly of him. He has supported and continues to support various charities, and has done so for more than 30 years.

"His numerous amounts of selfless acts, community work and projects throughout his life has made him a role model to many and positively changed lives for lots of people."

Dame Mary Perkins, Specsavers founder and BCA Patron, said: "It is heartening that there are still so many amazing selfless people like Anthony doing great things to make our communities special, often behind the scenes and with little thanks or acknowledgement.

"They thoroughly deserve public recognition and should be justly proud to receive their British Citizen Award medal and the right to use the letters BCA after their name. I thank them for making our world more human with their acts of goodness."

Anthony is one of 36 medallists who will be honoured at a prestige ceremony on January 25, at the Palace of Westminster.

All BCA recipients have selflessly undertaken various activities in support of a number of worthy causes. Each will receive a Medal of Honour, inscribed with the words 'For the Good of the Country'. Medallists are also invited to use the initials BCA after their name.