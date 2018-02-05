Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bulldozers are tearing down "underused" garages across Burton amid claims they are no longer large enough to hold modern cars.

It comes despite concerns that the move could force vehicles to park on the roads.

Burton-based Trent & Dove housing association has come in for some criticism as it demolishes an area of nine stand-alone garages in Rowton Street as it maintains they are too small to house modern-day vehicles.

It comes as the housing company previously bulldozed a row of garages in nearby Addie Road, to make way for eight homes. This project was completed in 2016.

However, campaigner and nearby resident Barry Martin fears demolishing the garages would only create more traffic problems, leaving motorists unable to park. He claims it would also exacerbate the parking problems at the nearby Burton’s Queen’s Hospital.

(Image: Barry Martin)

He said: "Trent & Dove is demolishing the garages in Rowton Street. They had 40 garages taken away in Addie Road. That is 40 more vehicles on the road. It means there will be 50 new vehicles on the roads of Horninglow.

"The garages kept their cars safe too.

"We are right by the hospital so it is also 50 more vehicles near the hospital. I live a mile away from the hospital but people are parking about 100 yards away from me to walk to the hospital because they cannot park in the hospital car parks or will not pay to park."

Similar concerns were raised in 2014 when the Addie Road garage demolition was given the green light by councillors. Residents complained that the removal of the garages would only increase congestion in an area already blighted by parking woes.

However, Trent & Dove said that the majority of the garages did not store cars, mainly due to their small size and, therefore, it did not consider parking was an issue.

A Trent & Dove spokesman said: "Further to a review of our existing garage sites, we identified that the garages in Rowton Street were underused and problematic. Additionally the physical sizes of the garages were not suitable for modern day cars.

"We identified the garages for demolition and clearance of the 10 garage site was completed this week. The majority of the garages were not used for the storage of a car and therefore parking issues have not been envisaged. There are currently no plans to develop the site for residential use."