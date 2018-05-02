Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vandals have been branded abhorrent after they targeted a newly revamped garden of remembrance dedicated to heroes who were killed during the Second World War.

Work is ongoing to improve the floral displays at the Garden of Remembrance, also known as Abbots Garden in Burton town centre, but several of the new plants have been ripped out and tossed aside - in an act branded "abhorrent" by council bosses.

As part of East Staffordshire Borough Council's town centre regeneration programme aimed at breathing new life into the area, the garden has been getting a makeover with new floral displays.

Ian Siddalls, a member of Burton Civic Society, has also called the attack "disheartening" as he urged anyone with information on the thugs responsible to come forward and contact the police.

(Image: Ian Siddalls)

He said: "I had an on-site meeting with councillors and the open spaces team about the progress at the Abbots Garden to see the progress of the planting scheme and development of 'peace' theme there for Britain in Bloom 2018 contest.

"It was so disheartening to see the new plants ripped out of the ground and thrown to one side. It is such a shame there is a lack of respect by the few.

"If anyone comes across any individuals causing any vandalism, please report it to authorities.

"This wants highlighting to try and stop this mindless vandalism happening in the town. Hopefully more police patrols could be done in this area to try and prevent further damage."

(Image: Ian Siddalls)

Despite the setback, Mr Siddalls added: "The work is doing really well despite the wet and cold conditions we have had. When it is done it will look fantastic for the town."

A spokesman for the borough council said: “The council's open spaces team has been working to improve the floral displays in the Abbots Garden and the Gardens of Remembrance.

"Unfortunately, some of the new plants have been subject to vandalism and have been ripped out of the ground and thrown around.

“The council considers this act of vandalism as abhorrent but remains committed to improving the open spaces in and around Burton town centre and would ask for support from residents and visitors in this venture.

(Image: Ian Siddalls)

"Anyone with information that could assist in the catching of the culprits are urged to contact Staffordshire Police."

The garden was once of part of St Modwen's Church burial site. However, new burials were restricted from 1856, and the churchyard was closed in 1866 when the municipal cemetery was opened.

Its old gravestones were moved to Abbots Garden where they remain.

It was later converted in 1952 into a garden of remembrance for Burtonians who died in the Second World War.

A plaque on the site says: "This old burying ground of St Modwen's Church, the last resting place of many generations of Burton people, has been converted into a garden of remembrance to perpetuate the memory of all those of this county borough who on active service or as the result of enemy action gave their lives in the World War of 1939-1945."