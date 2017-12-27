Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A seven-year-old Burton girl who selflessly helps care for two cousins with a rare sight condition has been rewarded with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Lapland to see Father Christmas.

Little Lacie Holland spent the first two years of her life in foster care. Now her auntie Sabrina is her legal guardian and decided that the kind-hearted youngster deserved an extra special Christmas treat.

Sabrina said that Lacie cares for her eldest son who has autism and a rare sight condition, which her youngest son also shares. Despite the difficulties of their conditions, Lacie does everything she can to look after the two boys.

She said: "She even guides them around at night, as their condition means they have no sight in dark conditions. Despite a tough start in life, Lacie is a true role model and is always putting others first."

Sabrina nominated Lacie for the trip with Heart Breakfast's Ed and Gemma, with sponsors Damson Homes. The duo surprised five children who were truly deserving on the magical trip.

Lacie, and guardian Damien Scrivens-Tudge, visited Lapland where they experienced a husky and reindeer experience, played in the snow with elves and, of course, met Santa Claus himself.

Ed and Gemma were able to share all of the stories with Heart's breakfast listeners as they were broadcast live from Lapland last Friday and Monday morning.

The story of Lacie has gained huge interest and support from Heart FM listeners, with the video of her story gaining 13,000 views.