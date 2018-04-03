Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An apprentice from Burton is urging youngsters to consider following her footsteps as she shares her experiences working for the prestigious hotel brand Hilton at St George's Park.

Poppie Tilley, 19, was studying for her A-Levels at Paget High School, in Branston Road, but was unsure about whether going to university would be the right path for her.

Because of that, she made the decision to leave school before she had completed the qualifications and looked for an apprenticeship which was right for her.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones)

She says she came across the apprenticeship at the Hilton at St George's Park on an online jobs site and knew straight away this was the career she had been waiting for.

St George's Park is the English Football Association's national football centre, near Burton, where the national team trains for international competitions.

Two years down the line, Poppie now works as a conference and events assistant and hub desk host at the venue.

Poppie is responsible for providing hospitality for all sorts of events including meetings, three course meals, events with football teams and weddings.

She said: "Working for Hilton makes me feel proud as I admire the brand and the whole company ethos. When I get asked where I work, I love saying that I work at the Hilton"

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones)

"I feel passionately about my job and I like knowing that the guests have had a fantastic stay. It feels great to be part of their guest experience and that as a team we have worked together to deliver great hospitality."

Now Poppie is encouraging other youngsters to consider apprenticeships when they are looking at their future career prospects.

She said: "Apprenticeships really help to build confidence and develop the key skills required to thrive in the hospitality industry.

"In the future, I'd love to progress my skills and try out different roles. It would be great to have the opportunity to work abroad for Hilton and try a totally new experience."