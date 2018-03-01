Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton salon that has just celebrated its first birthday is in the running for a top hairdressing award.

The Hair Taylor, in Station Street, opened its doors for the first time in January 2017 and for owner, Kirsty Taylor-Anderson, it was a dream come true.

The 27-year-old said: "I always wanted my own salon. I think it's just something that every stylist wants to achieve in the end and opening one of my own was just incredible.

"It's been a whirlwind of a year and I have met some amazing people working there. We have such great clients and we are doing really well."

Now Kirsty, who lives in Curzon Street, has even more reason to celebrate as the salon has been shortlisted as one of the finalists in the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2018.

A client originally nominated the salon into the Hair Salon of the Year category for the West Midlands and then others voted for the the venue and it made the shortlist.

Kirsty said: "To be shortlisted is amazing for any salon, let alone for one that has only been open for a year.

"I couldn't quite believe it when we found out we had been nominated. I was so shocked but it was so nice of our clients to nominate us.

"We're still all a little bit in shock but overall we're thrilled to have been shortlisted. It's just going to be a long wait until the ceremony now!"

Staff from The Hair Taylor will battle it out against nine other salons across the region to take home the title.

The team will head to Leicester for the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 18.