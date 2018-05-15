Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A five-year-old girl who has donated thousands of pounds to charity has been nominated for a Burton Mail Heroes award.

While most toddlers are enjoying playing with their toys or watching television, the plucky Castle Gresley youngster loves nothing more than raising money for worthwhile causes.

Kind-hearted Effie Bowman not only camped out to raise awareness and funds for the YMCA, she also took on a triathlon and raised £1,100 when she biked, ran and swam all in the name of trying to make a difference.

Her mum, Donna Reid, 36, has previously told the Burton Mail how proud she is of her five-year-old daughter.

The mum-of-two said: "A year ago, when she was three, we gave her £1 to spend on a treat in a shop.

"She picked up a sausage roll and some biscuits. She then marched over to a homeless man that we had passed on the way and gave them all to him.

"He offered her one of the biscuits back and they sat together and ate. This is probably the proudest moment of my life to date.

"I had no idea what she was going to do; it was an act completely initiated by Effie."

Donna says her daughter is continually thoughtful, having been keen to donate toys and clothing of her own when she was as young as two.

When Effie was told that mum Donna had previously run triathlons she wanted to emulate this fete and raise money for charity at the same time.

Effie, who attends St Wystan's School, in Repton, said she likes giving to charity and to homeless people as she "feels sad" when she sees them on the streets and when she watches programmes about the YMCA.

Donna said: "We are very proud of her.

"She inspires everyone she meets and to show such compassion and empathy at such a young age is amazing.

"You get a lot of kids that have that but as they grow older they lose it. She brings out the best in people around her.

"It's lovely that she wants to help people."

Effie has plans for another triathlon this summer and already has her sights set on a bigger challenge.

Mum Donna also says Effie is a keen harp player and is looking to set up a music concert at school.

Effie has been nominated for The Inspirational Youngster Award, sponsored by Clipper Logistics and SuperDry, as part of our Burton Mail Heroes Awards taking place in July.

The Burton Mail Heroes Awards aim to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of people, include unsung heroes and outstanding neighbouring who go that extra mile to help others without a second thought for themselves.

Nominations are still open - and anyone can nominate someone they think deserves recognition.

The ceremony will consist of a drinks reception, three course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.

To nominate your hero and say the biggest thank you of all, all you need to for do is fill out this form. It's quick and easy to do.

There are awards for: