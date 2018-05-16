Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brave Burton tot battling leukaemia has been nominated for a Burton Mail Heroes Award for her outstanding courage.

Ruby Gotheridge was just three-and-a-half when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in January this year, and she has been undergoing chemotherapy at hospital since.

Mum Gail noticed there was something wrong with the youngster at their home in Wyggeston Street when she fell ill with viral infections and high temperatures over the Christmas period.

Following a blood test, medical professionals broke the shattering news to Gail that Ruby had leukaemia.

Ruby's identical twin Evie has also undergone checks amid fears that she too could develop the disease but thankfully, the results came back negative.

Gail, 38, said: "She's not very well at the moment. We went into Nottingham Queen's Medical Centre to have chemo' but she has a chest infection she's strugging to get rid of.

"Apart from that she is doing really well; she has been so brave.

"It's amazing she has been nominated for the award; it's fantastic. She deserves it and it will be lovely if she did win. It's lovely for her to be nominated.

While most children were out enjoying the snow during the Beast from the East storm in March, Ruby was admitted to Burton Queen's Hospital with a high temperature.

Snow-lover Ruby was saddened when told she could not go outside to play due to the risk of infection.

However thoughtful nurses from the hospital put a smile back on Ruby's face when scooped up two buckets of snow for the youngster to play with inside the hospital - and she even got to make a snowman.

Gail said it was just one example of how "brilliant" nurses and play workers had been with her daughter.

"I think it helps that she doesn't completely understand what she is going through compared to some of the older children. That might make it easier," she said.

"But she just gets on with it and she's so strong."

Ruby has been nominated for The Courage Award, sponsored by Close Brothers, as part of our Burton Mail Heroes Awards, which will be announced in July.

The Burton Mail Heroes Awards aim to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of people, include unsung heroes and outstanding neighbouring who go that extra mile to help others without a second thought for themselves.

Nominations are still open - and anyone can nominate someone they think deserves recognition.

The ceremony will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.

To nominate your hero and say the biggest thank you of all, all you need to for do is fill out this form. It's quick and easy to do.

There are awards for: