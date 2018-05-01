Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is just four weeks left to nominate your Burton and South Derbyshire super heroes who you would like to see win a very special award for everything they do for us.

We want you to tell us about those very special people who think nothing of going out of their way to help someone in need.

Maybe they are constantly raising money for charity or have saved a life or battled a terrible illness. These local heroes generally don't get the recognition they deserve and this is your chance to say a thank you for everything they do.

Whoever you decide to nominate, submissions for the Burton Mail Heroes Awards close on Friday, June 1, ahead of the awards ceremony at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday, July 4 - so we need you to get nominating.

Don't leave it to someone else neither; make sure you go to our website and nominate or your hero might not get a look in. It's it's quick and easy too.

Simply follow the link at the bottom of this story. It's quick and easy to do too, so make sure your hero does not miss out.

The Burton Heroes' ceremony will see a number of people given the ultimate honour for their work in the community, with some deserved recognition for everything they do and their ability to make a real difference to other people's lives.

Categories in the awards this year include The Achievement Against All Odds Award; The Carer Award; The Courage Award; The Dad of the Year Award; The Extra Mile Award; The Fund-raiser of the Year Award; The Great Neighbour Award; The Inspirational Youngster Award; The Mum of the Year Award and The Volunteer of the Year Award.

The Burton Mail will be publishing stories in the paper each week to highlight some of the nominations, so stay tuned as you could see someone you know.

Burton Mail editor Julie Crouch said: "We're really excited to be staging Burton Heroes. In our experience there are literally dozens of people out there who go that extra mile each day to help others and ask nothing in turn.

"They are selfless and truly make our community in the Burton and South Derbyshire area the place that it is.

"My advice is to not leave it to someone else; make sure you nominate your hero as you wouldn't want them to miss out on the chance of winning. We look forward to receiving them."

We will also be hearing from the hard-working and dedicated sponsors who are aiming to make this year's Burton Mail Heroes Awards the best one yet.

One of the sponsors backing this year's awards is the Burton and Bretby Rotary Club.

Bosses at the club, including secretary William Saunders are sponsoring The Hero of Heroes Award.

The Hero of Heroes Award is the overall winner from every category and is picked by judges on the panel.

The public cannot directly nominate their heroes for this award. But there's one thing for sure the winner of this top honour will be a true super hero, so make sure you nominate so your candidate can be in with a shout.

Mr Saunder said: "Burton upon Trent and Bretby Rotary Clubs are delighted to be associated with these awards.

"Rotary is a worldwide organisation located in the communities comprising men and women committed to the motto of "Service above Self".

"That same motto will shine through in many of the Award winners and that is why in the awarding of the Heroes of Heroes award, which the Rotary Clubs will be awarding, they will be looking to see which award-winner most closely matches that ethos.

"In addition, it is the intention of the clubs to raise the awareness of Rotary in the community and encourage men and women to join us and the worldwide community of Rotary."

To nominate your hero and say the biggest thank you of all, you can do so by filling out this form.