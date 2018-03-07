Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal has been launched to raise the money to pay for the funeral of a well-known homeless man who died suddenly last week aged just 26.

Daniel Hutton, known as Danny, had been living on the streets for several years and was often helped by volunteers from Burton YMCA and Burton Hope groups.

He had been offered a home by a good samaritan living in Branston, so that he could escape the sub-zero temperatures brought about by the Beast from the East and Storm Emma last week.

It was at this house where he was found dead on Tuesday, February 27, unexpectedly. The cause of his death has not yet been determined and an inquest is set to take place.

Danny was helped by members of local organisation, Burton Hope who regularly go out to hand out food and fresh clothes to the homeless. Volunteers also regularly chat with those living on the streets and end up forming close relationships with the people they help.

Rachel Windel, 35, a volunteer with the group, formed a particularly close bond with Daniel and says she has been left very upset after hearing of his death.

She said: "He certainly was a memorable young man. Danny was charming, polite and appreciative of everything we gave him and helped him with.

"The last time he came to Burton Hope for support he chatted about meeting his gran for a meal in the coming week and how he had been trying to find somewhere to live. He went off with a bag full of goodies, including lots of fresh fruit, which was always a favourite with Danny, and some new clothes to wear for the meal with his gran.

"The news of Danny's passing is very upsetting. A young man who was desperately trying to get a better life for himself and get back on track with life. His smile and charm will indeed remain a fond memory and his tragic end, a humble reminder of how much need there is for support in the local area for such vulnerable people."

Danny had struggled with drug addiction in the past, and had been living on the streets after struggling to control his addiction, said Rachel.

He leaves behind a brother who lives in Newhall.

He had previously been a service user at the Burton YMCA and had previously been a resident at the charity's night shelter.

A spokesman from the charity-run YMCA said: "He had used our night shelter but after a while he stopped coming. We were told he had found somewhere else to live.

"We are all really sorry to hear what has happened. I didn't know him personally, but I know a lot of members of our staff did and will miss him dearly. News like this is always difficult for those close to the person who has died."

Now Burton Hope is working to raise the money to organise a proper funeral service for Danny and those who knew him will attend to pay their respects.

Currently, if a person dies with no known relatives or no money to pay for a funeral, they are given what is known as a 'pauper's funeral' by the local council.

This usually involves a short service in accordance with their religion, and their body is buried in a shared, unmarked grave. These funerals do not include flowers, obituaries, viewings for close family or friends and are organised by the local council's appointed funeral director.

Chairman of Burton Hope, John Anderson, said: "We want Danny to have a dignified funeral. He was just 26 and he deserves that.

"We really want to raise enough money to have a funeral for him and we don't want to let his family down."

Anyone who wants to donate is urged to get in touch with the Burton HOPE group on their Facebook page.

Homelessness in the UK

The Government reported that between July 1 and September 30, 2017, there were 15,290 households registered as being homeless across local governments.

The term homelessness refers to anybody who does not have a permanent home. This can include people living in temporary accommodation, sofa-surfing, squatters or rough sleepers.

It can be difficult to get an accurate report of how many people in the UK are sleeping rough, but each year the government carries out a count on a single night to determine this figure.

The last count was carried out in August 2016, and reported that there were 4,134 people rough sleeping in the UK. However, many homeless charities believe this figure to be much higher.