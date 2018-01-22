The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health bosses from Burton hospital are the next in line to take part in the Burton Mail and Else Solicitors' series of 'Meet the Leaders' events.

Helen Scott-South and Magnus Harrison are the chief executive and medical director respectively at Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees Queen's Hospital, in Burton.

Designed to give up-and-coming employees the chance to hear from leaders from the area, the series of events are being presented as a question and answer session with host, Dave Bryon.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones)

The medical duo will be the next two going under the microscope on Thursday, January 25, at The Mulberry Restaurant at Burton and South Derbyshire College.

The evenings events will run for two hours, starting from 5.30pm, with some food and drinks on offer for free.

Mrs Scott-South and Mr Harrison will discuss the history of their careers, what lessons they have learnt along the way, along with any advice they offer to aspiring leaders.

More than 70 young professionals attended the first event on November, with Burton Albion Football Club chairman, Ben Robinson and manager, Nigel Clough.

The next event after January will be held on Thursday, March 8 with Holly Murdoch, managing director at St George’s Park, the centre for national football, and Noreen Oliver MBE, the chief executive at Burton Addiction Centre.

This will be followed up on Tuesday, May 8 with Paul Faulkner, the chief executive at Birmingham Chamber, and Shaun Chilton, the chief executive of pharmaceutical company, Clinigen.

Anybody interested in attending the event can purchase their tickets online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/else-solicitors-2018-events-schedule-2917469323 .