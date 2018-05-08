Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former and current patients at hospitals run by Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are being asked to provide feedback on their care to help improve services.

The Trust is seeking feedback from its quality, service improvement and redesign practitioner course, a five-day course with NHS Improvement accreditation, the regulatory body for all hospital trusts.

Throughout the course, all participants, made up of staff members, are required to develop a project with the aim of giving staff an understanding of how to improve services at hospitals under its umbrella.

The Trust runs Queen's Hospital, in Burton as well as community hospitals in Tamworth and Lichfield, Sir Robert Peel and Samuel Johnson.

It is seeking to involve patients by taking into consideration their first-hand experiences receiving care at the hospitals.

Held throughout the summer, the Trust wants patient volunteers for all five days, with carers also welcome. Anybody who attends all five days will receive a certificate of praise.

Transformation programme manager at the trust, Dr Fran Smith said: "This is a great opportunity for patients and carers to have a real influence on how we develop services.

"Feedback from these courses is always very positive and it would be even better if we could introduce more of the patient perspective."

Former patients from any of the hospitals under the trust's umbrella who are interested in helping out are being encouraged to contact Dr Smith at Fran.smith@burtonft.nhs.uk.