The trust which runs Burton's Queen's Hospital has paid out more than £15 million in the last five years in medical negligence cases - some of them dating back before 1995.

The payouts were for 424,150 negligence cases, equating to an average of less than £36 per case. The trust says the figures are "not out of the ordinary".

Figures released by NHS Resolution, a branch of the health service that handles claims on behalf of trusts, show that Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust paid out a total of £15,124,465 between 2012 and 2017.

In 2012/13, the trust paid out £2,285,696, in 2013/14 the figures was £3,830,414 and in 2014/15 the figure was lower at £1,742,363. During 2015/16, the amount paid out for blunders was higher at £4,828,710 and last year it was £2,437,282 for 2016/17, NHS Resolution said.

The figure also includes money paid out for historical medical mistakes made before April 1995, which accounts for £415,861.99 between 2012 and 2017.

A spokesman from Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that the figures recorded were quite normal for a trust of its size. The trust not only runs Queen's Hospital in Belvedere road, but also the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital at Lichfield and Sir Robert Peel Community Hospital at Tamworth.

They said: "While mistakes are clearly always regrettable, these figures are not out of the ordinary for a trust of this size.

"It should also be noted that, while the figures refer to a five-year period, cases may well have originated many years prior to that."

Meanwhile, Derby Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which the Burton trust is currently in discussions to merge with, paid out £32.9 million for medical negligence cases in the five years.

The trust oversees the Royal Derby Hospital and the London Road Community Hospital.

The Derby trust declined to comment on the figure, but insisted that this figure was not correct and instead stood at £20,351,695 for the time period.

On a national scale, the NHS bill for medical mishaps dating back to more than 20 years continued to cost the service millions each year in compensation.

For the first time in five years, the bill for mistakes before 1995 has gone up.

This has risen four-fold in the past decade, to £1.6 billion last year, reports the BBC.

NHS Resolution handles negligence on behalf of English hospitals, with a spokesman saying that it was still receiving new claims under the historical scheme.

A spokesman told the BBC that the cost of these claims was rising because of factors like higher life expectancies and a change to the way payments are calculated.

Nationally negligence cases include ones where operations have gone wrong and others were patients have died.

He said: "NHS Resolution is now involved right from the start in order to improve the support for families and the healthcare staff involved in these rare but tragic incidents and to speed up resolution."

You can view the full database, as collated by BBC's shared data unit online at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1cbNnk8uwDzaBFgwdX1Ha3l_XCekrcaKj1qwmiuRJwRo/edit#gid=1456389964.

Bosses insist Burton A&E stays open

Hospital bosses have been keen to stress that the accident and emergency department at Burton's Queen's Hospital will remain open if the trust merges with the trust that runs the Royal Derby Hospital.

Some concerns have risen that the A&E department at Queen's might be downgraded to a urgent care centre, meaning it would not operate 24-7 as part of the plans, but bosses have said that will not happen.

Helen Scott-South, the chief executive of Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has reiterated that this will not be the case. She said: "I can absolutely assure Burton people that there are no plans to downgrade A&E.

"We recognise the vital part that our A&E in Burton plays in the wellbeing of the local community.

"Our A&E staff work incredibly hard, often in very challenging circumstances, and strive to treat people quickly, efficiently and with compassion.

"In fact, the proposed merger will mean that patients attending A&E will benefit as we reduce workforce shortages, share best practice and grow and develop our staff.

"The A&E Department will continue to be a vital part of the Queen's Hospital in Burton.

"This is very clearly articulated in our first pledge set out in the strategic outline case and the outline business case for the merger - that we will retain a vibrant district general hospital in Burton including our A&E.

"Any reference to an urgent care centre at the Queen's Hospital is untrue."