Spain or Staffordshire? Barcelona or Burton? If you want to get some sunny weather next week, then there is only one place to be.

Unbelievably, forecasters from The Weather Channel have predicted that Burton and South Derbyshire will experience a mini heatwave next week, with temperatures soaring as high as 21C.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the typically sunny Spanish city of Barcelona will only reach a measly 20C.

However, do not get out the sunglasses and swimwear just yet, as the weather this week is still looking quite wet.

Rain is expected to fall right through until Saturday, April 14, when there will be patches of cloud and temperatures of 15C.

Sunday and Monday, April 15 and April 16 will continue to be cloudy with similar temperatures to Saturday, however the thermostat could soar on Tuesday, April 17, with highs of 19C and sunny skies in the afternoon.

Forecasters think that Wednesday, April 18, will see the temperature peak for the week to 21C, with just a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures maxing at 20C and 19C respectively.

Full upcoming forecast

