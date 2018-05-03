The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sun-lovers are in luck - another heatwave is on its way to Burton, South Derbyshire and Uttoxeter with temperatures predicted to rocket across the Bank Holiday weekend.

After a long period of rain and clouds it's time to dig out the sun-cream again as highs of 22C are forecast for Monday, May 7 - good news for those lucky enough to have the day off work.

Tomorrow, Friday, May 5 will see temperatures begin to hot up, with highs of 17C as well as light clouds and winds.

On Saturday, any overnight mist will lift to leave a dry night with some clouds and 19C spells of sunshine - perfect for a beer garden or a BBQ on the grass.

Meanwhile, Sunday, May 6 will see another dry and warm day with highs of 22C - hotter than Tenerife, Ibiza and Lanzarote.

Full weekly weather check, according to the Weather Channel

Friday, May 4 - light clouds, 17C

Saturday, May 5 - light clouds, 19C

Sunday, May 6 - sunny, 22C

Monday, May 7 - sunny, 22C

Tuesday, May 8 - sunny, 21C