The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton is to lose an eight-acre business complex which was part of the area's historic brewing heritage after plans were approved to bulldoze the site for a new £3 million homes scheme.

The Imex Business Park, in Shobnall Road, will be demolished and the area used to build 140 homes after the project was approved by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The Burton Mail revealed last month that the complex, which dates back 27 years, is currently empty, with firms forced to vacate after being served with notices to leave by the owners of the park last year.

One company, Industrial Cranes and Parts, claimed it had to spend £30,000 moving to new smaller premises, including the cost of moving its machinery.

The business park, containing seven industrial and office buildings, has been sold by the owners Hansteen Holdings PLC to the Government agency Homes and Communities Agency.

The agency, which is responsible for providing new affordable housing, has also taken on the former Burton Magistrates' Court in the town, controversially shut in September, 2016.

A spokesman for the agency said the Imex site will make way for "much-needed" local homes.

The history of Imex

Like many buildings in Burton, the Imex Business Park is linked to the town's world-famous brewing industry.

It was once the Ind Coope and Allsopp's Maltings, which were converted into bottling stores in 1947 and officially opened the following year.

Through the late 1930s it was realised that the former bottling store was no longer able to cope with demand for bottled beer.

In 1940 the first plans were drawn up for new bottling stores. It was put on hold during the Second World War, with work beginning at the end of the war in 1945.

The initial cost was £262,350 and included seven bottling units.

It officially opened in 1948, closed in 1987 and opened as the Imex Business Park in 1991.