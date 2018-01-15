Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kayaker has been left suffering flashbacks and trauma after struggling for FOUR HOURS to alert the emergency services when his friend fell into the freezing waters of the River Trent.

A dramatic large scale search was eventually launched thanks to the efforts of Paul Ferron,whose friend Peter Whaley had fallen from his kayak when he was struck in the face by a tree branch.

Paul, of All Saints Road, Burton, managed to rescue his friend, who are both experienced kayakers, by bringing him to safety onto an island in the river before wading back through the water to find help.

But he was left to struggle for four hours after muddy conditions made his journey walking up a hill to the main road extremely difficult - and later revealed he feared that Mr Whaley may have died due to his own actions when he left him on the island for four hours.

Paul says he has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following the incident after believing his friend had died before the emergency services could reach him. Mr Whaley was later discharged from hospital after 24 hours.

The emergency services were eventually alerted to the incident, which had happened near the Sump pub in Newton Road, Winshill, at around 6pm on December 29 four hours after Mr Whaley had fallen in.

Paul, who is unemployed, said: "I thought he was dead. I thought it was my fault. It was just the enormity of it all

"Five days later it hit me. It was like a paving slab in my face. I was in pieces so I went to my doctor and she gave me diazepam. I hadn’t slept and hadn’t eaten for five days and they diagnosed me with PTSD. It just overtook me and I got angry. I keep having flashbacks and nightmares about the whole thing."

The nightmare began soon after the friends had set off near The Sump for a journey down the river.

The 39-year-old said: "We were rowing at about 20mph. I was in front of him and his head hit a branch of a tree and he went face down in the water. I kept saying ‘face up now’. I beached my kayak up on the island and went over.

"My glasses came off and I am really short-sighted anyway and couldn't see much. I pulled him up by his neck.

"He was shaking when I got him to the island. He needed to take his clothes off and get in the sleeping bag I had in my kayak. We sat there for 30 minutes trying to warm him up but he was becoming incoherent. I had to make the decision to get to the main road. My phone had died because of the water."

After wading through the water to the river bank, Mr Ferron said it took him four hours to make it up the muddy hill to Newton Road.

He said: "I couldn’t walk up the hill. I kept slipping and it took about four hours. I kept sliding down into the river. I kept collapsing.

"I made it to a house in Newton Road. I was just screaming for help.

"The ambulance came, frogmen, and police. It was horrendous. They took me down there and we were all shouting him and there was no answer. Then someone asked everyone to turn their radios off and that’s when we heard him."

Mr Whaley, who is from Sheffield, was taken to Burton’s Queen’s Hospital with apparent pneumonia but was discharged 24 hours later.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said at the time of the incident that the man was rescued by a kayaker who got him to safety on the river bank.

He said: "Ourselves, the police and paramedics were called to the scene by a member of the public.

"When we got there it had become apparent that a kayaker had brought the man to safety. The man was in the care of the ambulance service and has now been taken to hospital."