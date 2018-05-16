Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton couple with learning disabilities who found love at the supported housing service where they live have married after three years together.

Darrel Alexander and Linda Elks, who live at Sanctuary Supported Living’s (SSL) Epworth House, made their three-year relationship official and were wed at Burton Registration Office.

The pair tied the knot in a ceremony attended by friends and family, as well as neighbours and SSL staff from Epworth House.

Darrel came to the venue with male wedding guests in a minibus specially arranged by the local Burton Phab Club, while Linda arrived in a Rolls Royce.

The newly married couple left the venue in the luxury car after they had exchanged their vows.

Darrel said: “I was so happy on the day and I thought she looked beautiful coming down the aisle.”

Following the wedding, the couple joined guests for afternoon tea in Woodville’s Jennings Room before setting off into the sunset to enjoy their honeymoon – three nights in a log cabin overlooking the Peak District, with a hamper of goodies presented by staff.

Linda added: “I loved all of it; I liked the chandeliers at the reception, seeing my family come and the singing by the lady who ran the tea room.

“The honeymoon was lovely and there were lots of nice things [in the hamper] for us to take with us.”

In addition to her learning disabilities, Linda has arthritis and limited mobility, while Darrel attends a life skills course at Burton and South Derbyshire College and helps Linda with her physical needs outside of her regular support hours.

Local service manager Trish Hamilton said: “Marriage among people with learning disabilities is a rare occurrence, so it was wonderful to see the love between Darrel and Linda shared with those close to them on their wedding day.

“We’re all immensely proud of them and the relationship they’ve built over the past three years and we wish them every joy for the future.”

In anticipation of the wedding, Trish and her team worked to provide Darrel and Linda with a flat to call their own and suitable for their needs to start them on married life.