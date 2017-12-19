Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
Heavy traffic heading into Burton
Delays have been reported heading into Burton on the A444 Stanton Road northbound.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix states that the queues are before St Peter’s Bridge.
Potential delays in Tutbury
Commuters could face delays on the A511 Lodge Hill in Tutbury, close to Fiddler’s Lane.
Temporary traffic lights are in operation while water main work is carried out. The traffic lights are expected to be removed later on today.
Today's weather
Any fog that may have formed overnight is expected to lift this morning, and skies will turn cloudier throughout the day. Most places will be dry but there is a risk of light rain in places. Highs of 8C have been predicted.
Tonight, it will be cloudy and mild with a small risk of rain in places. Minimum temperatures of 3C.
Tomorrow is set to be much warmer with cloudy skies and rain possible and highs of 11C.
Delays on the A50
Commuters are facing long delays on the A50 at junction 24 for the M1, close to East Midlands Airport. Very slow traffic has been reported as recovery work is carried out on a broken down lorry on the roundabout.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix states that the road is partially blocked.
