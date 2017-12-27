Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first.
If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it.
We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email reporter Beth Pridding at beth.pridding@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245031.
Strike action leaves dozens of Burton Railway Station passengers stranded
Rail passengers are currently stranded at Burton Railway Station after strike action threatens to ruin their post-Christmas commute.
For many passengers it is the first day back at work after the festive season but many will be late today, Wednesday, December 27, due to the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers ‘ (RMT) industrial action grinding services to a halt.
Accident in Derbyshire causing delays for motorists
The A617 has been closed in both directions between Junction 29 of the M1 and Rowthorne Lane for Glapwell after two vehicles have been involved in an accident.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported there is slow traffic on the carriageway.