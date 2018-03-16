Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Historic cases heard over more than 100 years in Burton could be re-enacted in the 21st century as part of a project to bring an interactive museum to the town's former courthouse.

Around 450 people are backing an online petition calling for Burton Magistrates’ Court to be turned into a themed museum following news that housing has been earmarked as a potential use for the site.

Campaigners are hoping to keep the grade-two-listed court, in Horninglow Street, for public use as it was originally intended - and want the building to become a museum of local justice providing modern interpretations of bygone court cases.

The petition has been prompted by the imminent sale of the 108-year-old building - a working court throughout until its closure - by the Government’s Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), with a view to turn it into housing.

But Burton-born resident Ian Siddalls has now set up an online petition which has already attracted 450 signatures since it was launched less than three weeks ago.

He said: "There have been so many changes to our town in the past - our heritage, buildings, the environment and so on. Now there are plans to develop this historic building into apartments. The town has lost so much. Surely this great building would fit into the use of this petition’s suggestions."

The 50-year-old, an HGV technician who lives in Woodville, has listed several ideas for an alternative future for the court which he believes will preserve the town's heritage.

He said: "I believe we must have a mixed purpose for this building. A main source of income could be a modern active theme museum to encourage students, public and drama groups to perform traditional court proceedings. This would be aimed at all ages, and attract visitors.

"There could be interactive rooms showing the history of the town, as well as historic films, stories, artefacts and a gallery. There could be volunteer groups to re-enact petty crimes, educating others on how they were dealt with, and visitors to be involved and decide whether they are guilty or not guilty."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mr Siddalls has also suggested there would be room for refreshments, a toddler's play area,

as well as a hire room for potential group meetings, small events and offices.



The petition will later be sent to the HCA.

The HCA was handed the court by the Ministry of Justice when the Government body controversially shut the building in 2016 claiming it was underused and expensive to run – costing £200,000 annually in maintenance. At the time, a petition signed by more than 2,000 people was presented to the Government and Burton MP Andrew Griffiths brought the issue to Parliament.

The Burton Mail previously revealed that since the closure of the court it has already cost taxpayers more than £100,000.

Anyone who would like to sign the latest petition can visit here.

A spokesman for the HCA said: "We will not be making any further comment in relation to this beyond the statements we have already provided explaining what is happening with the magistrates’ court."