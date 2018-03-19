Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

War veterans who fall on hard times could be given a bed for the night in Burton’s former courthouse under proposals to save the historic building from disrepair.

A centre for former military personnel could be created in Burton Magistrates’ Court as final proposals to put the property on the market are drawn up.

Ian Siddalls, who is a member of Burton Civic Society, insists it is imperative that the grade-two-listed building is not allowed to "crumble away".

He has now proposed setting up a veterans’ base in the court, claiming it would be an "ideal opportunity" for the town.

It comes as the Government admits it is aware that the 108-year-old listed building needs to be redeveloped "as swiftly as possible" to ensure it does not deteriorate.

The court has been empty since it was controversially closed by the Ministry of Justice in 2016 as a cost-saving measure. It said running costs of the building totalled £200,000 a year.

However, the Burton Mail revealed after making a Freedom of Information request that the Government still spent £100,000 on the place in the year after the building closed.

It was later transferred to the Homes and Communities Agency, which has since been renamed Homes England.

Mr Siddalls, who already seen more than 400 people sign his online petition to turn the building into an interactive museum, has now put forward another potential use for the place after speaking to a war veteran last year.

He said: "I personally think it's an ideal opportunity for the town.

"I have a mixture of ideas of a possible use as I believe there are many artefacts stored in Stafford of Burton’s history, so maybe it could be turned into a museum, gallery or something for educational groups or small business centre, ideal for a small cafe or tea rooms plus a war veteran help centre.

"I speak to a veteran who was explaining to me that they are desperately needing a base centre for young and old veterans in the Midlands to go to and just talk or have a bed for the night when in need. He explained they never ask for help but there are so many out there who are wanting support. He said this would be the only one in this area of the Midlands."

The latest idea was revealed after Mr Siddalls received a response from Homes England following his concerns about the reuse of the building and whether grants were available to bid for the property.

David Robson, from Homes England, said the Government body was aware of the need to ensure the long-term future of the listed building.

He added: "The agency will observe government protocol on the care of the Government Historic Estate and on disposal of such heritage assets. In line with this the agency has already commissioned a heritage report and will be seeking discussions/pre-planning application guidance from the local planning authority. This will be made available to potential purchasers to help inform re-development proposals.

"In addition the intention is to offer the property to the open market for freehold disposal conditional on planning to give further assurance that the redevelopment of the property will happen.

"We are cognisant of the potential for the property to deteriorate and therefore I am seeking to ensure the disposal and redevelopment is carried out as swiftly as possible. The appointment of a reputable developer with the necessary resources, and sound proposals will secure the property's future at the earliest opportunity.

"The agency does not have grants available to assist proposals for community re-use, however, you will be able to bid for the property when the formal marketing commences."

The history of Burton Magistrates' Court

Opened in 1910, the court was designed by the architect Henry Beck, and built by the company Richard Kershaw and Sons.



While tourists and residents look upon the domed building outside in awe, it is the inside – with the very impressive magistrate's chair with Baroque styling based on the design of the Old Bailey - that needs to be seen to be believed.

A three-tonne foundation stone was laid by Alderman Charles Tresise (mayor of Burton) on May 24, 1909, a stone which still takes pride of place at the front of building.

The original building, once complete, housed one large courtroom measuring 40ft by 31ft and one smaller courtroom measuring 32 sq ft. There were also rooms built for the magistrates, the magistrates' clerks and the witnesses.

Despite the industrial landscape surrounding it, the Grade II listed court building still remains a landmark in the town. Many will have seen the large wooden door for the 'public' outside marking the original entrance, alongside the door for 'justices'.

Taxpayers pay £104,000 to maintain EMPTY Burton Magistrates' Court

Adjoining the court is the new and improved police station with the usual mess rooms and changing quarters as well as living quarters for 10 single constables. A mortuary was built along with kennels for stray animals and a 'lethal chamber' for animals which needed to be destroyed.

The police station was later replaced by the one seen today; it became operational in 1998. And despite a £400,000 extension to the court for another two courtrooms, Burton Magistrates' Court building would remain the same.

Its two-storey extension, in 1989, was expected to 'boost efficiency and relieve congestion for staff, solicitors and the public.' The building included a general office, extra courtroom and rooms for court officials and solicitors.

The project meant that staff would be able to handle accounts, fines, fees and maintenance payments within the new complex. With the closure of Tamworth Magistrates' Court in 2011, all cases were transferred to Burton – making it busier than ever.

However, instead of extending the court further, the courts and tribunals service closed it and invested more than £700 million to reform and digitise its courts across the UK to deliver swifter justice.