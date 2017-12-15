Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Editor Emma Turton is leaving the Burton Mail after more than three years in charge at the title.

Emma, whose last day will be Friday, December 15, decided in the summer to stand down from the helm of the daily title, staying on to help bed in a number of structural changes at the title until just before Christmas.

She said: "I have had the most amazing time as editor here, and in newspapers in general.

"I have met, worked with and learned from some talented and amazing people, been part of some very successful appeals, especially the Feed Our Families food bank campaign which has now been running for four years, and covered some incredible and inspirational stories.

"But, after 31 years in the industry, I've decided to leave, take a few months out to spend a bit more time with friends and family and then look for a completely new challenge.

"The absolute highlight for me has to be winning the Newspaper of the Year title at the Midlands Media Awards last month – so I go out on a real high!"

Emma has been at the Burton Mail for 15 years, four of those as digital editor, five as deputy and three in the editor's chair.

Current deputy editor Julie Crouch will take the reins at the daily newspaper from Monday, December 18.

Julie started her newspaper career 30 years ago at the Ilkeston Advertiser, and has worked at the Derby Telegraph and spent six years editing several weekly titles in Derbyshire.

She came to the Burton Mail as deputy editor just over three years ago, her second stint at the paper, having previously covered business, worked on the newsdesk and as a sub-editor over a 13-year period.

Julie said: "I am delighted to have the chance to take the reins at the Burton Mail.

"As deputy I have played a pivotal role in the small but dedicated and hard-working team.

"I plan to continue to build on the solid foundations which have already been laid and keep doing what we do best here – punching above our weight."