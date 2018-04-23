Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Burton Mail Heroes Awards is an event put on to celebrate unsung heroes in and around the Burton area.

The event honours the achievements of truly remarkable people who make Burton a better place to live and work. The awards will recognise people from all walks of life that inspire others with their acts of bravery, determination and selflessness.

The Burton Mail encourages readers to nominate friends, family and colleagues in one or more of the award categories. The awards ceremony will then be held on Wednesday, July 4, at the Burton Albion Football Club and will consist of a glittering drinks reception, three course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.

We will be publishing stories in the paper each week to showcase some of the nominations, so stay tuned as you may just see someone you know.

We are now taking nominations for the following categories:

The Achievement Against All Odds Award

The Carer Award

The Courage Award

The Dad of the Year Award

The Extra Mile Award

The Fundraiser of the Year Award

The Great Neighbour Award

The Inspirational Youngster Award

The Mum of the Year Award

The Volunteer of the Year Award

If you would like to make a nomination, you can do so by filling in this form.