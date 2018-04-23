The Burton Mail Heroes Awards is an event put on to celebrate unsung heroes in and around the Burton area.
The event honours the achievements of truly remarkable people who make Burton a better place to live and work. The awards will recognise people from all walks of life that inspire others with their acts of bravery, determination and selflessness.
The Burton Mail encourages readers to nominate friends, family and colleagues in one or more of the award categories. The awards ceremony will then be held on Wednesday, July 4, at the Burton Albion Football Club and will consist of a glittering drinks reception, three course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.
We will be publishing stories in the paper each week to showcase some of the nominations, so stay tuned as you may just see someone you know.
We are now taking nominations for the following categories:
- The Achievement Against All Odds Award
- The Carer Award
- The Courage Award
- The Dad of the Year Award
- The Extra Mile Award
- The Fundraiser of the Year Award
- The Great Neighbour Award
- The Inspirational Youngster Award
- The Mum of the Year Award
- The Volunteer of the Year Award
If you would like to make a nomination, you can do so by filling in this form.