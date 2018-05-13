Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton 'super-mum' who helped an international student settle in to life in the UK, treating him like her own son has been nominated for a Burton Mail Heroes award.

When 24-year-old Daniel Nikolla moved to London from Albania to pursue a career in football five years ago, he had no choice but to fend for himself in a foreign country.

After his football ambitions fell through, he applied to study film production at the University of West London - and it wasn't long after that he met 19-year-old Burton teenager Neve Hardy.

Daniel and Neve soon struck up a romance after meeting during Neve's trip to London and they began a long-distance relationship.

He was constantly traveling to and from Burton to be closer to his girlfriend - and there was always one 'super-mum' in Lisa Hardy on standby to ensure there was someone there to pick him up from the station and wash his clothes after a night-out.

Daniel said: "Being an international student can be very hard and you feel homesick very often.

"Neve's mum, Lisa Hardy, has been an absolute hero to me - almost like a second mum.

"She has done everything she could to help a young person like me settle in the UK and help me grow more.

"During my studies I had been coming to Burton as a tourist and Lisa always picked me up from the station, drives me around, and shows me the best places in the town and so much more.

"One night out in Burton a couple of months ago I got so drunk, I don't know why - I think it was the Burton beer!

"I got home and spilt wine and food all over myself. I had a white shirt and creamy trousers on and the very next morning I woke up and Lisa had gone to the shop and bought me a new shirt and a new pair of trousers and it was all laid out.

"I woke up and thought, a lot of people don't do things like this."

After Daniel's studies came to an end last month, he received three job offers: two in London and one in Burton. In a bid to be closer to his beloved girlfriend Neve, Daniel took up the job as a marketing executive for Hardy Signs, in Wetmore Road, Burton.

"Lisa arranged my new place in Burton," Daniel said.

"She made sure everything was clean, set up and ready for me to move in without even asking.

"Moving house is one of the worst things ever and it was really smooth. When you move you have no food and everything is messy and everything was ready for me; it was like a dream. Lisa did all that my mum and dad would have done for me. I felt like I was living in my own home.

"She has been like a second mum to me in the UK and I feel blessed to have met her through Neve."

Daniel said that without Lisa, who co-owns Burton-based Hardy's Signs, in Wetmore Road, where he will work, moving to Burton would have been "more difficult" and that he "cannot count" all the small things she has done for him.

He said: "When I started my new job she got me a congratulations card. I've never had a card before so that was cute. She also helped out with my visa applications.

"Her winning the award would just be a good way to say thank you.

"She goes the extra mile all the time, and not only with me but also with her family and neighbours and everyone knows her. Lisa is always thinking of helping people and making their lives better."

On learning of her nomination, mother-of-three Lisa Hardy, 47, said: "I don't know what to say.

"I do what I can for all of them. In situations I just do the best I can. It's just what I do. It's nothing special!"

Lisa has been nominated for The Mum of the Year Award as part of our Burton Mail Heroes Awards taking place in July.

