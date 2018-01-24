Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 37-year-old man has admitted damaging a door to a McDonald's fast food restaurant.

Eric Bougen, of Bridge Street, Burton, admitted damaging a door belonging to McDonald’s, in Stafford, on October 21. He also admitted failing to attend court on November 8.

He was fined £130 and ordered to pay £250 compensation, £135 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His case was among the latest to be heard at Cannock Magistrates' Court:

Driving offences

Andrew Allison, 51, of Masefield Crescent, Burton, admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Derby Street, Burton, on September 27, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been fined £333 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Insurance charge

Paul Brown, 33, of Providence Close, Walsall, was found guilty of driving a Ford Focus in Wellington Road, Burton, on September 23, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been fined £880 and ordered to pay £85 court costs, and a £66 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.

Licence offence

Zbigniew Celeszuk, 41, of Sydney Street, Burton, admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa in York Street, Burton, on August 29, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been fined £489 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Breath specimen

Brad Richardson, 31, of French Avenue, Mile Oak, Tamworth, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath in Burton on October 17. He has been fined £140 and ordered to pay £135 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for 16 months.