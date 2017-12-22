The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 21-year-old man is to appear in crown court charged with alleged sexual offences against a underage girl.

Joseph Lawson, of Napier Street, Burton, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court to face two charges.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Lawson is charged with allegedly arranging to meet an underage girl, aged 14, in Burton, between October 24 and 26, with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

He is also charged with allegedly having sexual communication with an underage girl, namely to have sex with older men, animals and a boy aged under 10.

Lawson was due to appear at Stafford Crown Court today, Friday, December 22, and had been remanded into custody until then.