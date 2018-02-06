The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 20-year-old Burton man has admitted stealing £8,000 in an electronic bank transfer.

Zakeeb Moore, of Meredith Close, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to enter a plea.

He has admitted stealing £8,000 by way of electronic bank transfer from another person in Uttoxeter on June 10.

Moore also admitted with stealing £500 from a man by way of withdrawal from a cash machine at the Genting Casino, Hanley, Stoke, on June 10.

He pleaded guilty to committing fraud intending to purchase goods using another person’s bank card, intending to make a gain, namely £1,171.63, in Hanley, Stoke on June 10.

He also admitted committing fraud by dishonestly making a false representation that he purchased goods using another person’s bank card, intending to make a gain, namely £106.20, at designer outfit unit MacArthur Glen, on June 10.

Moore is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on February 9 to be sentenced. He answers to unconditional bail.