A Burton man has been arrested after cannabis and multiple mobile phones were found following a drugs raid at a house in the town.

Officers from Staffordshire Police executed a drugs warrant at 8am on Tuesday, February 21, at a property in the Anglesey ward area of Burton.

A 22-year-old man from Burton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply at the scene.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Our officers carried out a drugs raid in the morning on Tuesday, February 21.

"There, officers found cannabis and a number of mobile phones at the address.

"A 22-year-old man from Burton was than arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply."

The man has now been released while further investigations are carried out.