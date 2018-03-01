A Burton man has been arrested after cannabis and multiple mobile phones were found following a drugs raid at a house in the town.
Officers from Staffordshire Police executed a drugs warrant at 8am on Tuesday, February 21, at a property in the Anglesey ward area of Burton.
A 22-year-old man from Burton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply at the scene.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Our officers carried out a drugs raid in the morning on Tuesday, February 21.
"There, officers found cannabis and a number of mobile phones at the address.
"A 22-year-old man from Burton was than arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply."
The man has now been released while further investigations are carried out.